AMMAN — Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hneifat on Thursday reiterated Jordan’s commitment to supporting the transition towards environmentally friendly and sustainable fertiliser production.

He also stressed the government's encouragement for national companies to invest in renewable energy and innovation, in line with Jordan’s national objectives and ambitious policies for environmental sustainability and enhanced food security, in cooperation with international partners, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Speaking during a meeting with CEO and Director General of the International Fertiliser Association (IFA) Alzbeta Klein, Hneifat highlighted the leading role of the Arab Potash Company (APC) in Jordan’s fertiliser industry.

The minister, in the presence of APC CEO Maen Nsour, praised the company’s contributions to local communities, national projects, and its support for the water-retaining environmental cocoon project, implemented by the Royal Scientific Society for Nature Conservation under the supervision of the Ministry of Agriculture and in cooperation with the company.

Hneifat underscored the vital role played by the IFA as the global voice of the fertiliser industry, particularly in promoting sustainable agricultural practices, encouraging efficient fertiliser use, innovating nutrient management, and providing market information to improve the efficiency of global supply chains.

He noted that the Kingdom is a “key” partner in the global food security ecosystem, owing to its natural resources, particularly the production of potash and phosphate, two essential elements for crop growth and food security.

Klein expressed appreciation for Jordan’s pivotal role in supporting the global fertiliser industry through its production of phosphate and potash.

She commended the APC as a national “success” story and a key contributor to the global fertiliser sector.

She also stressed the importance of the company's active participation in IFA committees and specialised programmes, particularly those focused on sustainability, innovation, and support for start-ups.

