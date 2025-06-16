AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday held separate talks with counterparts of the UAE, Oman, Spain, Canada and Brazil, focusing on urgent efforts to contain the dangerous escalation triggered by Israel’s aggression against Iran.

In a phone call with UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, both sides condemned the Israeli strike, stressing the importance of intensified joint efforts to halt the dangerous escalation, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

They also called on the UN Security Council to assume its responsibilities in maintaining international peace and security. In another phone call with Omani Foreign Minister Bader Al Busaidi, Safadi stressed the importance of joint action to prevent further deterioration.

The two ministers warned of the “grave” consequences of continued hostilities, reaffirming their condemnation of the Israeli strike on Iran, which they described as a breach of international law and a threat to regional stability.

Safadi also held a phone call with Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, during which the two top diplomats highlighted the serious risks posed by the ongoing escalation to regional and international security.

They also called for coordinated international efforts to prevent the conflict from expanding further and to safeguard international peace.

The two ministers also discussed the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, urging an immediate halt to Israeli aggression and emphasising the need to ensure the continuous and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave.

Also on Saturday, Safadi and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand went over ongoing efforts to de-escalate regional tensions. The two ministers reviewed the ramifications of the Israeli strike on Iran, with Safadi describing the attack as a dangerous act of aggression that threatens to further inflame regional conflict and instability.

Safadi and Anand underscored the urgent need to intensify diplomatic efforts to contain the crisis and prevent a broader escalation, reiterating the “strong” Jordanian-Canadian partnership and their shared commitment to promoting security, stability and peace across the region. During another phone call on Saturday, Safadi and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira warned that the ongoing escalation in the region threatens to fuel wider conflict.

The two ministers also discussed the repercussions of the Israeli aggression against Iran on regional stability and reiterated their countries' condemnation of the attack. Safadi and Vieira stressed the urgent need to stop Israeli military operations in Gaza and ensure the immediate and adequate delivery of humanitarian aid through UN agencies.

They emphasised that violence, aggression, and violations of international law will only deepen the crisis and prolong instability, underscoring that lasting peace and security can only be achieved through a just and comprehensive resolution based on the two-state solution.

The two ministers also reviewed bilateral relations and highlighted their mutual commitment to strengthening ties between

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

