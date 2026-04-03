AMMAN — The Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ), acting on behalf of the government, on Thursday issued its 14th Treasury bond offering for 2026, with a total value of JD200 million.

Data, cited by Al Mamlaka, showed that the bonds will mature on April 5, 2031, while the settlement date has been set for April 5, 2026.

Treasury bonds are long-term financing instruments, typically maturing within a period ranging from two to 20 years. They include both government-issued securities and corporate bonds.

In contrast, Treasury bills are short-term government debt instruments with maturities ranging between three and 12 months. They are considered low-risk financial tools and are widely traded in financial markets.

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