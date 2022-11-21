Jordan is among the top 10 countries in the world in terms of healthcare tourism, Minister of Government Communications Faisal Shboul said on Sunday.

Shboul, while chairing a session of the International Healthcare Travel Forum (IHTF), noted the importance of media in highlighting achievements and development of the healthcare and tourism sectors in Jordan over the past four decades, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister added that the COVID-19 pandemic granted Jordan an unprecedented opportunity to develop the health system by building field hospitals, increasing the number of beds or the number of ventilators. Shboul also noted that the Kingdom has dealt with the pandemic with high efficiency.

Chairman of Al Mamlaka TV Ali Ayed said that the Kingdom's hosting of this international forum is a result of “true partnership” between the public and private sectors, referring to the high professionalism of the Jordanian media, who have “proved their excellence” during the pandemic.

Ayed also called for the media to highlight the achievements of healthcare tourism, which is important for the economy and job creation.

Al Rai Arabic daily Chief Editor Khalid Shugran highlighted the significance of partnership between media institutions and the health sector to dispel rumours and false information.

Journalist from Al Riyadh newspaper Jasser Saqri said that Jordan's first place rank in healthcare tourism in the region can be attributed to the country’s “security and stability”.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

