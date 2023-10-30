Egypt - The Head of the Egypt Healthcare Authority, Ahmed ElSobky, met with the Turkish Ambassador to Egypt, Salih Mutlu, and a senior delegation from the Turkish Ministry of Health, led by the Director General for EU and Foreign Affairs, Selami Kılıç, at the authority’s headquarters in Cairo.

The meeting aimed to explore ways to exchange experiences and enhance cooperation between the two countries in various aspects of healthcare, such as advanced services, digital solutions, and medical tourism.

ElSobky said that Egypt is preparing to meet the demands of the medical tourism market, after achieving unprecedented development in the healthcare sector. He said that Egypt has health facilities with modern infrastructure, equipment, technologies, and staff that enable it to provide high-quality medical services at competitive prices within the hospitals of the Healthcare Authority. He added that the authority’s goal is to build trust with foreign patients.

He also said that Egypt supports the partnership between the public and private sectors in delivering healthcare services to its citizens, which creates attractive opportunities for health investment in Egypt. He expressed his hope to strengthen cooperation with Turkey in this field.

Mutlu praised the remarkable progress and advanced level of the Egyptian healthcare system and said that he expects more cooperation between Egypt and Turkey in the healthcare sector shortly.

The Turkish Ministry of Health delegation also visited some of the health facilities of the Healthcare Authority in Ismailia Governorate. They were impressed by the capabilities, equipment, automation, and digital transformation of the authority’s hospitals, as well as their role in providing medical and therapeutic services according to international standards and protocols.

