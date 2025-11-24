AMMAN — Amman Civil Airport is expected to reopen within days, pending final regulatory approval, according to Director General of the Jordan Airports Company Ahmad Azzam.

Azzam said the company has completed all technical preparations to meet safety, security, and passenger facilitation requirements and is now awaiting a licence from the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission, which he expected to receive by the end of the month.

He also said that the reopening process will unfold in phases, beginning with official licensing, followed by operational activation, with airlines scheduling their flights, and a formal inauguration at a later stage.

The airport will receive flights from countries in the Middle East and Europe, he said, adding that the operation of the airport is anticipated to reduce travel costs and boost tourism inflows.

Amman Civil Airport, with a capacity of up to 1 million passengers annually, will operate as a secondary hub to Queen Alia International Airport, helping ease congestion for both passengers and aircraft.

The airport will accommodate medium-sized aircraft with a capacity of up to 200 passengers and an approximate weight of 80 tonnes, typically used by low-cost carriers. Operational costs at the airport are expected to be lower for airlines.

Azzam confirmed ongoing discussions with several budget carriers, including Wizz Air, Ryanair, Flynas, and Air Cairo, and expects flights from such airlines to begin arriving in the first months of next year once their current commitments at Queen Alia International Airport conclude.

The management has also coordinated with the Greater Amman Municipality and traffic authorities to improve road infrastructure and ensure smooth traffic around the site, he added.

Prime Minister Jafar Hassan said earlier that the reopening of Amman Civil Airport in Marka, after years of closure, will enhance economic and tourism opportunities for the Kingdom.

