AMMAN — Director General of the Agricultural Credit Corporation (ACC) Mohammad Doujan, announced on Tuesday the corporation financed more than 12,880 farmers and investors in the Kingdom's agricultural sector during 2025.

Doujan added that this figure includes 9,350 men and 3,650 women, with a total value of JD46 million, marking an increase of JD7 million, compared with 2024.

According to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, he said JD9 million were granted under the Islamic financing system, while around JD11 million were disbursed under the subsidised (interest-free) loans for numerous agricultural projects and programmes.

Doujan remarked this process covered all agricultural purposes and projects in both the plant and animal sectors, as well as mechanisation, agricultural processing equipment and all production inputs.

These loans took into account "key" pillars of agricultural development, mainly intensifying the use of modern technology and techniques, and agricultural processing to ensure the "highest" possible food security for Jordanians, he pointed out.

Doujan stated the focus targeted rural and desert regions, poverty pockets and family-run projects for women and job seekers in order to achieve "higher" impactful agricultural development.

He added that loans supported "quick-income" projects and helped alleviate poverty and unemployment, as the most "prominent" funded projects were related to food processing, livestock development, projects to reduce poverty and unemployment, land reclamation, modern irrigation systems, deficit crops and renewable energy.

According to the ACC, these loans were distributed among the corporation's branches, as the northern governorates received JD25 million, while the central offices received JD32 million, and the southern branches secured a JD16 million.

Doujan indicated that the ACC is "committed" to funding projects that reduce poverty and unemployment, allocating JD8 million, which benefited nearly 2,150 job seekers.

He noted that that these loans were specifically directed to the Jordanian Badia regions in the Kingom's northern, central and southern areas, as well as to rural ditricts.

Director General underlined "continuation" of the rural financing programme, which aims to fund projects closely linked to the agricultural sector, focusing on local marketing channels and creating job opportunities for rural areas' residents, as around JD4 million were disbursed, benefiting 938 borrowers, Petra reported.

