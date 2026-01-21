AMMAN — The Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) has issued Instruction No. (2/2026) dated January 15, 2026, on regulating loan-based crowd funding activity.

The CBJ said the instruction supports the Executive Programme of the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) to strengthen financial sector legislation, respond to fast-moving fintech developments, promote responsible innovation and broaden access to finance, particularly for SMEs and entrepreneurs who face difficulties securing growth funding.

It also aims to expand financial inclusion and encourage innovation in financial services, as monitored by the Jordan News Agency, Petra on Tuesday.

The instruction establishes a regulatory framework governing loan-based crowd funding, including licensing requirements, governance and risk management standards, and technical and operational requirements.

Furthermore the central bank sets rules for contractual relationships among relevant parties and safeguards to protect clients’ interests and rights, including data and funds protection requirements, disclosure standards, conflict-of-interest controls, and anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) measures.

The CBJ urged companies seeking to operate in this field to review Instruction No. (2/2026) dated January 15, 2026, published on its website, before applying for a license in accordance with the Financing Companies Regulation No. (107) of 2021, its amendments and the instruction.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

