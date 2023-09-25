AMMAN — The Jordanian Armed Forces and the Netherlands' Armed Forces on Sunday signed a cooperation agreement at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF).

The agreement, signed by assistant chief of planning, organisation and defence resources on behalf of the JAF, and on the Dutch side by the Ambassador of Netherlands to Jordan, Harry Verweij, aims to promote joint efforts and facilitate the exchange of expertise in military fields between the two sides, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

