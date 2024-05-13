AMMAN — Units from the Saudi Armed Forces are participating in the "Eager Lion 2024" military exercise, held in Jordan from May 12 to 23, 2024, alongside forces from 31 countries.



The exercise is designed to bolster international military cooperation through joint operations training, including missile air defense and counterterrorism tactics.



Major General Adel Al-Balawi, head of the Armed Forces Training and Development Authority, emphasized that the exercise aims to enhance experience-sharing and joint operational planning. It also focuses on border security operations and crisis management, vital for strengthening the capabilities of military units.



Participants will engage in various field exercises, such as hostage liberation, vehicle and tank-based defense and attack operations, cyber operations, and strategic information and communications operations.



Represented by the Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces, the Joint Saudi Forces, and branches including land, air, sea, and air defense forces, the Saudi Armed Forces are actively contributing with actual forces, planning officers, and observer officers to the "Eager Lion 2024" exercise.

