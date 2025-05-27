AMMAN — Chairman of Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group Muhammad Al Jasser said that the group agreed during the "Governors' Dialogue" meeting to provide $200 million to support food security programmes in Jordan during this year.

Jasser said that the bank's team has engaged in technical studies for the national carrier project, which the government is conducting with the aim of financing the project, pointing out that the bank will study its suitability for its work mechanism, according to Al Mamlaka TV.

He pointed out that the IsDB recognises the great pressures on food and water security in Jordan due to the large numbers of refugees, noting that this sector is one of the priorities focused on by the bank for Jordan and member countries.

The Kingdom participated in the group's annual meetings held in Algiers earlier this week under the theme "Diversifying the Economy, Enriching Life", during which participants discussed economic challenges of member states, mechanisms to empower the private sector and support for innovation.

Between 1975 and 2024, IsDB provided soft financing, loans and grants worth $1.3 billion, which contributed to implementing several development and economic projects.

