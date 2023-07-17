AMMAN — The Ministry of Interior on Saturday launched a comprehensive range of electronic visa and residency permit services for foreign visitors and residents.

From July 23, the ministry will no longer accept paper-based transactions related to these services from any official entity, portal, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

These services can be accessed through the ministry's dedicated e-services.

The e-services will cover the issuance and renewal of permanent and temporary visas and permits for various purposes, such as visit, transit, exit and re-entry, work, study and medical treatment visas.

Applicants can also submit applications for the extension of temporary residence permits, as well as the issuance and renewal of study and work residence permits.

Other services include applications for transfer of residency, cancellation of work or study permits, cancellation of deportation decisions, and annual and temporary residency for West Bankers holding a Green Bridge Statistics Card and Gazans holding a Blue Bridge Statistics Card.

To facilitate the process, the ministry encourages all relevant ministries, institutions, organisations and affiliated bodies to register and create their own electronic accounts on the ministry's e-services website (https://eservices.moi.gov.jo). They should provide official e-mail addresses for registration and designate an authorised person to activate and manage the account.

