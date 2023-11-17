AMMAN — The government supports dialogue with political parties and asserting their role in promoting participating in the political life, the Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Haditha Khraisha said on Tuesday. During a meeting with media officials at Jordanian political parties, khraisha said that the main goal is to raise awareness of partisan life.

He stressed that media is instrumental in achieving that goal, The Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. Khreisha invited political parties to network with official media outlets as a channel to convey their message to citizens and highlight their public activities.

The meeting took place at the ministry’s offices and was attended by Secretary General of the Ministry of Government Communication Zaid Al Nawaiseh, Fairouz Mubaideen as director general of the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Ibrahim Bawarid as director general of the Jordan Radio and Television Corporation (JRTV).

JT