Jordan recorded relatively low inflation rates in 2022 and that the inflation rate is "moderate" compared with the rates prevailing globally, according to Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) Governor Adel Sharkas.

Sharkas, during an interview with the Jordanian TV "60 Minutes" on Friday, said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had raised its forecast for the economy's performance to 2.7 per cent, adding that the government's measures cushioned the blow of inflation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He noted that the government measures included fixing public transport fares, securing the strategic food stocks and fixing fuel prices for several months.

He said that the banking system is "sound and solid" and that the credit rating at B1 proves the strength of the national economy, noting that Jordan recorded a 4.1 per cent inflation rate from the beginning of this year until the end of October.

