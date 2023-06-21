AMMAN — The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), in cooperation with the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management (NCSCM), launched a training course to build the capacity of 25 selected employees from the NCSCM, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply and the Jordan Customs department on the food security control system in Jordan.

This training course, which started on Monday at the centre, and will end on Thursday, comes within the framework of the activities of the Technical Cooperation Programme (TCP) between FAO and the NCSCM under the "Establishing a Food Security Monitoring and Reporting Dashboard for Jordan" project, according to a FAO statement.

The project contributes to promoting sustainable and inclusive economic growth, and investing in human resources and social development by strengthening data, evidence and analytics to provide accurate recommendations to decision-makers.

Mohamed Jalal, Special Adviser to the Assistant Director-General for the Near East and North Africa, highlighted the commitment of FAO being the custodian for SDG2- zero hunger toward the delivery of the FAO’s four betters: Better production, better nutrition, better environment and better life, leaving no one behind, and the role played by Jordan at regional and global level toward managing crises linked to food security and the transformation toward a resilient sustainable sector.

“The dashboard will be a useful tool to support Jordan and the region to be updated and to enhance the readiness of the government of Jordan for any crises in the future, not only locally but also regionally,” Jalal said.

Deputy Head of the NCSCM Brigadier General Hatem Al Zo’ubi highlighted the support from FAO and the importance of the dashboard in the prediction and projection of certain indicators linked to food security.

