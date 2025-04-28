AMMAN — Chairman of the Jordan-Europe Business Association (JEBA) Ali Murad on Saturday said that Jordan's economic cooperation with European Union countries constitutes an "important" strategic pillar that enhances growth of the national economy and supports the Kingdom's "sustainable" development.

In remarks to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, he noted that the European market represents a "strong" opportunity to expand and diversify the Kingdom's exports, with a focus on value-added industries and modern technologies.

On future prospects, Murad indicated that Jordan enjoys "extensive" opportunities to enhance its exports to European Union markets, particularly in the industrial and agricultural sectors.

Murad added that the Jordan-EU Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, which was signed in January, represents a "qualitative" shift in bilateral relations and establishes a "new" phase of economic and development cooperation.

The JEBA chairman said that the agreement provides a 3-billion-euro financial aid package for the years 2025-2027, including grants, investments and macroeconomic support, reflecting the EU’s commitment to supporting Jordan as a "strategic" partner in the region.

Jordanian-EU trade agreements provide duty-free access to most national products, particularly agricultural exports, which have been exempted from duties and quantitative quotas since 2006, with special arrangements for some items, mainly olive oil and strawberries, he pointed out.

At the end of January 2025, His Majesty King Abdullah and European Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen attended the signing ceremony of the Jordan-EU Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement in Brussels.

To support realising the agreement's objectives, the European Union announced a 3-billion-euro financial aid package for Jordan for the years 2025-2027, including 640 million euros in grants, 1.4 billion euros in investments, and some 1 billion euros in macroeconomic support.

