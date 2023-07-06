AMMAN — Minister of Environment Muawieh Radaideh on Wednesday attended the launch ceremony for a project to create sustainable green jobs in refugee host communities.

The event was held in collaboration with the South Korean Embassy in Jordan and the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in Jordan, according to a ministry statement.

Funded by the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) and implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Environment and other relevant ministries, the project aims to promote sustainable development, generate green employment opportunities in Jordan and enhance employment opportunities for Jordanian youth, women and refugees in green economy-related jobs.

During the ceremony, Radaideh underscored the environmental challenges Jordan faces, such as climate change, desertification and water scarcity, highlighting their associated economic and social impacts.

The minister also spoke about the high unemployment rate, particularly among the youth, women and refugees, noting that this constitutes a “significant obstacle to economic progress” in Jordan.

South Korean ambassador to Jordan Kim Dong-gi reaffirmed his government's commitment to global sustainability and the creation of green jobs. He emphasised the project’s strategic alignment with Jordanian governmental policies, which echo the project’s goals of addressing climate change and promoting sustainable development.

Country Director of KOICA Jordan Office, Seo Dongsung, expressed KOICA's commitment to contributing to global progress and peace through comprehensive and mutually beneficial development cooperation.

The event included an overview of the project's activities presented by Christophe Assicot, GGGI's Country Representative in Jordan, who said that the project will support social inclusion and gender equality in the Jordanian labour market, with a particular focus on refugees, youth and women.

A $6 million grant agreement was signed between the donor, KOICA, and the implementing agency, GGGI. Additionally, a discussion session took place, shedding light on green job opportunities and challenges in Jordan.

