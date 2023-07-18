AMMAN — The Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission on Monday signed a cooperation agreement with "Balador", a company that offers a cloud-based customer flow management app, to bolster the utilisation of the commission's electronic platform.

The main objective of the deal, which was signed by Ziyad Saaida, EMRC chairman of the Board of Commissioners, and Hussam Al Qadi, CEO of Balador commercial department, is to streamline service delivery and improve efficiency.

The Balador (no queuing) app, using artificial intelligence, calculates the number of people present at service locations and estimates the expected time to reach the service counter with the responsible employee, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

