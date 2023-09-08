AMMAN — The Jordan Customs Department on Thursday announced the adoption of the Jordan Electronic Procurement System (JONEPS) for the acquisition of goods and services. The move is in line with the government's commitment to reform its procurement policies, emphasise integrity and transparency, and reduce manual intervention in procurement procedures. JONEPS, an online procurement system, aims to facilitate interactions between government entities and private sector organisations without the need for traditional paper-based transactions. This transition not only saves time and effort, but also reduces costs, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.