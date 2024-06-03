Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Petra Engineering Industries, a leading HVAC equipment maker, to accelerate digital transformation in Jordan.

The partnership is poised to promote sustainability, enhance energy efficiency and integrate AI solutions into HVAC control systems, demonstrating Schneider Electric's commitment to supporting Jordan's vision and boosting business for partners in the Jordanian market. This follows the relocation of Schneider Electric’s Levant operational hub to Amman.

In the presence of Sebastien Riez, Cluster President of Schneider Electric Northeast Africa & Levant, the MoU was signed by Mohamed Samy, General Manager of the Levant Countries and Iraq at Schneider Electric, and Eng. Omar Abu Wishah, Vice Chairman of Petra Engineering Industries, at Petra’s Muaqqar factory, with the participation of Eng Mohammad Laham, Electrical Design and Control Manager at Petra Engineering Industries.

Following the signing, Schneider Electric’s delegation toured the factory to learn more about the cutting-edge manufacturing technologies deployed at the factory.

Key milestone

This MoU marks a significant milestone for Schneider Electric, as the first-of-its-kind partnership in Jordan, paving the way for mutual cooperation with Petra Engineering Industries in various fields. Potential areas of cooperation include data centres, Building Management Systems (BMS), Power Panel MCC solutions, integrating AI solutions in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) and energy management solutions.

Through this partnership, Schneider Electric and Petra Engineering Industries will explore opportunities to leverage Petra’s capabilities as an OEM manufacturer to advance sustainability and ensure energy efficiency in various sectors across Levant markets.

Riez said: "We look forward to achieving our joint objectives to increase energy efficiency and drive digital transformation. Jordan is a significant market that has exponential growth and expansion opportunities. This partnership embodies a number of our six long-term sustainability commitments, such as acting for a climate-positive world, ensuring efficiency of resources, and strengthening local partnerships. We look forward to further expansion and growth in the Jordanian market.”

According to the Jordan Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Fund of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, the buildings sector, specifically residential and public buildings, accounts for 48% of total electricity consumption in Jordan across all sectors, making it the highest in consumption.

Keeping pace

Wishah said: “We recognise the importance of keeping pace with the global trends in energy management and automation. We believe that our partnership with Schneider Electric will enable us to leverage its extensive global expertise and advanced technologies to provide innovative solutions that best meet the needs of our customers, thus contributing to advancing economic development. We are committed to working together to achieve the goals of this partnership and strengthen our position in the Jordanian and global markets.

“We are fully aware of our responsibility towards quality and the environment and our commitment to providing a stable product that has a reduced environmental impact through activities, design, production, and services for its products. This partnership will help us strengthen our commitment to global sustainability standards and provide environmentally friendly products that cater to the demands of our customers."

Samy said: “We have been present in Jordan for 20 years and we take pride in the cooperation we have achieved with public and private sectors in various strategic projects. We are confident that our partnership with Petra Engineering Industries will reinforce and expand our footprint in the local market, supported by the relocation of our operational hub for the Levant region to Amman, accelerate digital transformation, maximise the use of technology and AI, upskill the technical calibers and drive more local partnerships in an endeavour to support Jordan’s objectives in sustainability and economic development.”

Petra Engineering Industries, headquartered in Muaqqar, South Amman, is one of the largest Jordanian companies specialised in HVAC manufacturing, with its products exported to 50 markets worldwide.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).