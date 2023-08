AMMAN — There were 1,087 cybercrime cases in the first half of 2023. The same period of 2022 saw 544 incidents, marking 99.8 per cent increase, the National Cyber Security Centre announced on Wednesday.

The centre said that there were 17 highly critical cases, 235 high risk cases, 730 medium risk cases and 105 low risk cases, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

