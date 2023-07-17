AMMAN — Deputy Lower House Speaker Ahmad Khalaileh expressed the Chamber's commitment to thoroughly consulting experts regarding the cybercrime draft law.

Khalaileh told Al Mamlaka TV that the bill will be deliberated and is subject to amendment.

Earlier in the day, the Lower House, during its first meeting of the extraordinary session, referred the draft law to its legal committee, despite calls by several MPs to refer it back to the government.

Khalaileh said that the House will rectify all issues if the bill restricts freedoms, expressing that the bill is intended to stop negative practices such as blackmail and reiterating that the Chamber will consult experts over the matter.

