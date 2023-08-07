AMMAN — The Senate on Sunday endorsed the draft cybercrime law after Lower House’s approval of Senate's amendments.

Senators also passed two additional bills, referred from the Lower Chamber regarding Sharia Courts establishment, and the cancellation of a production-sharing agreement for oil exploration in Al Jafer in the southern and central regions of the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

