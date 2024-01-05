AMMAN — Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Thursday ordered the strengthening of the electronic border surveillance system with day and night surveillance cameras designed to operate efficiently in dense fog conditions. He also stressed the need to improve air support and radar surveillance equipments.

During his inspection of several border guard units affiliated to the Eastern Military Region, which falls within the ongoing assessment of the readiness of the armed forces' units in the operational, training and logistical fields, Huneiti emphasised the General Command's commitment to utilising all available resources and capabilities. This is aimed at providing Border Guard units with state-of-the-art equipment to enhance their effectiveness in countering infiltration and smuggling attempts.

He also ordered the formulation of plans and the allocation of necessary resources for constructing an electronic barrier designed to prevent all forms of infiltration and smuggling, especially in adverse weather conditions such as dense fog and sandstorms, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

During his tour of the frontline in the Eastern Military Region, the army chief underlined the Armed Forces' determination to prevent infiltration and smuggling. He also emphasised the commitment to confront all threats along the border fronts and respond forcefully to all attempts aimed at undermining national security, intimidating citizens and destabilising the Kingdom.

During his visit, Huneiti met with personnel of the Border Guard units and conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah, praising their performance and high morale, and acknowledged the significant efforts made by the Border Guard units in their various locations.

