AMMAN — Arab tourists will pay the same entry fees as Jordanians when they visit museums, tourist and archaeological sites, under a Cabinet decision made on Tuesday.

The decision will continue into effect until the end of 2022, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Tourism Ministry said that the move is meant to encourage Arab nationals to visit the Kingdom and raise the Kingdom's competitiveness to attract tourists.

