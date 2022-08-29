AMMAN — As of the end of July, a total of 239 investors have received Jordanian citizenship since 2018, data by the Investment Ministry showed on Sunday.

The figures, cited by Al Mamlaka TV, showed that the projects of these investors have employed 12,757 workers.

The ministry said that these investments covered several fields, including the industrial, tourism, medical, educational, energy and satellite broadcasting sectors.

Others have also received Jordanian citizenship by merit of making deposits at the Central Bank of Jordan.

In March, the Cabinet agreed to add a number of commercial sectors to the productive sectors in which foreign investors can acquire Jordanian citizenship, and approved recommendations from a technical committee on the best mechanisms necessary to execute this decision.

The March decision intends to localise investments in the commercial sector, attract new investments and increase jobs for Jordanians.

