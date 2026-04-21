This year's activities in Wuzhishan embraced a dynamic model that intertwines rainforest ecology, intangible cultural heritage, fashion, technology, and tourism. Attendees were treated to a festival experience that was engaging, immersive, and visually stunning. Drones illuminated the night sky, tracing ancient Li totems, like the "Gan'gong Bird," while diverse performances including intangible cultural heritage shows, original dance dramas, and live performances captivated the audience. A 600-seat long buffet table was set up along the water, where visitors savored authentic local flavors, such as sour fish soup and three-color sticky rice, amid the lively atmosphere. The Sanyuesan Festival is memorable not only for its visual appeal but also for its interactive nature. In 2025, the event in Wuzhishan received 175,000 visitors and generated 110 million yuan (approximately 15.1 million US dollars) in consumption. This year, Wuzhishan introduced five premium tourist routes, converting ecological resources — including millennium-old tree fern groves, tropical rainforest tea gardens, and Yahu Terraces — into tourism products. "Previously, folk culture felt distant," said Shan Lijun, a tourist from northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. "But now, in Wuzhishan, I can sip tea, watch a village show, and dance with the locals— it all feels very 'cool.'" Additionally, the festival is witnessing the evolution of local intangible cultural heritage industries. A Li brocade fashion and cultural creative design competition showcased innovative garments and creative works, merging traditional craftsmanship with contemporary fashion. This heritage item, once listed on UNESCO's List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, has now, through the concerted efforts of many, been transferred to the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, and is reaching broader markets through collaborations with international designers.

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