Schaeffler is a global motion technology company headquartered in Germany, providing innovative solutions in bearings, drive systems, and mechatronics. With operations in more than 50 countries and strong research and development capabilities, Schaeffler plays a key role in advancing future technology trends such as electrification, automation, and robotics. The company is committed to delivering sustainable and efficient solutions that help shape the future of motion. Learn more at: https://www.schaeffler.com

VinDynamics is a technology company under Vingroup, dedicated to the research, development, and manufacturing of advanced robotics and automation solutions, particularly in the field of humanoid robots. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, mechatronics, and motion control, VinDynamics aims to deliver intelligent, safe, and cost-effective robotic products that enhance productivity and improve quality of life. Learn more at: https://vindynamics.net/en

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