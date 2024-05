UXLINK is the largest web3 social platform and infrastructure for users and developers to discover, distribute, and trade crypto assets in unique socialized and group-based manners. 1. Gained over 5 million users, with 600K on-chain/off-chain daily active and 100K on-chain daily active users. 2. Organized user traffic and interactions by 90K+ web3-powered groups Mint UXLINK NFT: https://dapp.uxlink.io/uxnft

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 May 2024 - UXLINK , the "Social Monster", has issued the "IN UXLINK WE TRUST '' series of NFTs as airdrop vouchers. NFTs are categorized into four grades: "MOON", "TRUST", "FRENS" and "LINK", which correspond to different rights and interests and the number of $UXLINK tokens to be airdropped, based on the user's community contribution, on-chain interactions and assets.1. 100% access to $UXLINK native token Season 1 airdrops2. Priority participation in $UXLINK Season 2 and Season 3 airdrops3. Access to joint airdrops of UXLINK eco-projects & AIRDROP2049 projects4. Voting rights in community governanceCurrently, UXLINK has more than 5 million registered users, about 800,000 DAPP daily users and 180,000 on-chain daily users. This NFT issuance is expected to cover about 10% of the highest quality users, exceeding 500,000 in size.Hashtag: #UXLINK

