Galaxy Macau celebrates its gastronomic achievements as Yamazato debuts in 2026 Black Pearl Restaurant Guide with One Diamond, in addition to 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA and StarWorld Hotel’s Feng Wei Ju retaining their One Diamond distinctions.

Yamazato at Galaxy Macau debuts in the 2026 Black Pearl Restaurant Guide with a One Diamond rating, recognising its seasonal Japanese seafood, premium ingredients and refined kaiseki artistry framed by serene resort views.

Feng Wei Ju at StarWorld Hotel is honoured with One Diamond distinction once again in the 2026 Black Pearl Restaurant Guide

8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA, Italian fine-dining at Galaxy Macau, extends its One Diamond accolade for the third year in one of China’s most authoritative restaurant guide.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 March 2026 -Galaxy Macau proudly celebrates a new milestone in its culinary journey, asmakes its inaugural appearance in thewith a prestigious One Diamond rating. This recognition marks's first inclusion in the influential dining guide and positions it alongside two of the Group's acclaimed restaurants —andat StarWorld Hotel — both of which have once again been awarded One Diamond. Together, the accolades reaffirm Galaxy Macau's unwavering commitment to elevating Macau's gastronomic landscape through excellence, innovation and culinary artistry.The results were announced today at theAwards Ceremony for Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and overseas regions, held in Singapore.Located on the 28th floor of Hotel Okura Macau,showcases the pinnacle of Japanese fine dining, anchored by its artisanal kaiseki and complemented by impeccably sourced seafood, pristine sashimi and sushi, and thoughtfully curated premium beef selections. Under the guidance of Executive Chef Hideaki Hayashi, each dish is crafted with precision to express the purity and beauty of the season.With its understated Japanese design and sweeping views of Galaxy Macau's landscaped gardens, the restaurant offers a serene and elegant setting. A main dining room, intimate sushi counter and a private room for up to 12 guests create a versatile yet immersive dining experience.'s One Diamond debut is a strong testament to its culinary vision, craftsmanship and commitment to exceptional service.At StarWorld Hotel,continues to set the benchmark for Hunan and Sichuan cuisine in Macau. Under the leadership of Executive Chef Chan Chek Keong, the restaurant—renowned for its bold flavours, technical finesse and modern interpretations of regional classics—celebrates its continued recognition with a One Diamond rating in the. This achievement complements its exceptional distinction of holding Two MICHELIN Stars for ten consecutive years, underscoring its longstanding leadership in regional Chinese cuisine.Meanwhile,at Galaxy Macau continues to uphold its distinguished One Diamond standing. Guided by Executive Chef Marino D'Antonio, the restaurant remains celebrated for Italian cuisine that marries heritage with contemporary finesse. Its unwavering emphasis on exceptional ingredients, precise technique and disciplined consistency has earned it an impressive eleven consecutive years of MICHELIN starred recognition, securing its place as one of Macau's most enduring and admired fine dining destinations.Collectively, these honours underscore the depth, diversity and consistency of Galaxy Macau's award-winning portfolio, spanning globally recognised fine dining, regional Chinese cuisines and a spectrum of diverse experiences shaped with passion and precision. Together, the achievements reflect the resort's continued commitment to advancing its culinary offerings and elevating its offerings, reinforcing Galaxy Macau's role in shaping an exceptional dining scene that resonates with guests from around the world.Theis shaped through anonymous assessments by seasoned gastronomes and culinary experts, who evaluate restaurants on culinary excellence, service quality, dining environment and the balance of heritage and innovation. It is regarded as one of the most influential and respected rating systems in China's dining landscape.Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

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ABOUT GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT

Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau, and Capella at Galaxy Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.



Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world's most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests' service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different caliber of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophistication—Galaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.



Galaxy Cinemas takes immersive movie experiences to the next level with the latest audio-visual technology, ultra-luxurious facilities and bespoke services; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind cabaret lounge that evokes the glamor of Shanghai's golden era with stylish entertainment and customizable surrounds; and Foot Hub, which presents the traditional art of reflexology for authentic relaxation and revitalization. For Authentic Macau Flavours and Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.



Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also catered to with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and an expert service team. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meters of total flexible MICE, and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.



About StarWorld Hotel Macau

StarWorld Hotel, Galaxy Entertainment Group's (GEG) first five-star flagship hotel, is located in the heart of Macau's business and entertainment hub on the Macau Peninsula. The iconic 39-storey hotel is famed for its distinctly Asian characteristics of intelligence, experience and innovation and its star-rated quality in hospitality, entertainment, accommodation and dining.



Opened in 2006, StarWorld Hotel is the hub to see everything the city has to offer, and it appeals to tourists from all over the world. Renowned for its ultra-high levels of personal services to guests, StarWorld has won numerous prestigious awards including the 5-Star Diamond Award from the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences, the Top 100 Hotels of China designation from the China Hotel Industry Summit, the Top 10 Glamorous Hotels of China designation from the China Hotel Starlight Awards, the Supreme Award for the Most Glamorous Hotel of Asia from the Golden Horse Awards of China Hotels and the "Top Class Comfort Hotels" from Michelin Guide Hong Kong & Macau from 2014 to 2020.



For more information, please visit www.starworldmacau.com.

Galaxy Macau