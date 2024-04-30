Empowering Precision Care for Hands, Wrist, and Nerves at the Advanced Hand, Wrist, and Nerve Centre.

Tailored Healthcare Solutions for Sports Enthusiasts

Dr Jacqueline Tan, senior hand and wrist specialist at Advanced Hand, Wrist & Nerve Centre in Singapore, shares a passion for fitness as a dedicated gym junkie. With this firsthand understanding of common sports-related injuries, she emphasises the significance of personalised healthcare solutions for sports lovers. Whether it is a wrist sprain or finger sprain, the centre is committed to supporting athletes on their journey to swift healing.





Furthermore, the centre caters to not just sports-related injuries but also a diverse range of conditions such as hand and wrist trauma, including fractures and ligament injuries.





Discounted MRI for Timely Diagnostics

As early detection is key in addressing sports-related injuries and in a move towards proactive healthcare, Advanced Hand, Wrist & Nerve Centre is thrilled to introduce a 30% discount on MRI services. This exclusive offer is designed with sports enthusiasts in mind, aiming to facilitate timely diagnostics and optimal treatment. This empowers individuals to expedite their healing journey, ensuring a quicker return to the sports and activities they love.





To redeem, simply be one of the first 10 patients to email the clinic at info@aohc.sg and the team at Advanced Hand, Wrist & Nerve Centre will provide a unique discount code. This code should be quoted when making an appointment or filling out the contact form on their website.





Elevating Care Through a Patient-Centric Approach

Going beyond the provision of MRI discounts to promote early intervention, Dr Jacqueline Tan and her team believe in providing a seamless care experience at the centre. This ranges from friendly counter staff promptly addressing queries via phone, email, or WhatsApp, to caring nurses assisting with insurance and condition-specific concerns.



Her vision as a



Seizing the Opportunity for Swift Healing Sports enthusiasts experiencing pain, discomfort, or lingering concerns from their activities are encouraged to seize this opportunity for quicker healing. It is advisable to never let uncertainties linger.

“Timely diagnostics help us to provide targeted and effective treatments, enhancing the overall healing process. This not only addresses injuries but also allows individuals to regain control over their well-being, ensuring a future filled with vitality, resilience, and the joy of an active lifestyle,” shared Dr Jacqueline Tan.

Her vision as a hand and wrist specialist extends beyond the confines of a traditional approach, encompassing raising awareness about non-surgical alternatives. Through ongoing education and proactive screening initiatives, her goal is to foster a comprehensive understanding within the community to minimise the necessity for surgical interventions.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 April 2024 - In light of recent reports highlighting an increasing number of youths facing sports-related injuries with potential long-term implications, it has become evident that participating in sports, while fostering joy and passion, also carries the unavoidable risk of injuries. Recognising the unique healthcare needs of athletes and active individuals, Advanced Hand, Wrist & Nerve Centre is proud to announce an exclusive MRI discount tailored to sports enthusiasts of all ages.Hashtag: #AdvancedHandWrist&NerveCentre

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Advanced Hand, Wrist & Nerve Centre

Helmed by Dr Jacqueline Tan, Advanced Hand, Wrist & Nerve Centre is a one-stop solution for a myriad of hand, wrist, and nerve conditions. From 'hand therapy, medications, injections to surgical options, they are committed to providing appropriate and utmost care to restore hand and upper extremity function promptly. With the guidance of an experienced hand surgeon and a team dedicated to patient well-being, they help individuals regain movement and rediscover the joy of life through trigger finger treatment and more.





Advanced Hand, Wrist & Nerve Centre