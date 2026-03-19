SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 March 2026 - 1exchange, a leading regulated RWA exchange for listing and trading RWA tokens, has entered a strategic partnership with Capitaux, the issuer of NVDAt, an ISIN-registered tokenized security referencing NVIDIA shares. The collaboration is set to bring NVDAt, ISIN-backed tokenized NVIDIA stock, to global investors, establishing a new benchmark for credibility and standardization in the global RWA tokenization market.





NVDAt is structured as a 1:1 asset-backed tokenized representation of NVIDIA shares, designed for compliant and efficient on-chain trading upon listing. ISIN registration enhances transparency, interoperability, and institutional recognizability across trading, settlement, and reporting systems. By supporting issuers in obtaining ISIN registration, 1exchange enables clearer identification and stronger alignment with established financial standards for RWA tokens.





With transparent and compliant architecture, independent third-party custody, and institutional grade blockchain security, Capitaux enables institutions to transform real-world assets into globally tradable digital securities. 1exchange is actively building its listing-to-trading ecosystem to bring high-quality and compliant RWA tokens to investors worldwide. The forthcoming listing of NVDAt further strengthens 1exchange's tokenized product offering, supporting the scalable growth of the RWA tokenization market.





"By introducing an ISIN-backed RWA token in partnership with Capitaux, we will be bringing institutional-grade compliance standards into the on-chain RWA tokenization market." says Sheena Lim, CEO of 1exchange, "Our focus is to make the listing and trading of RWA tokens more transparent, structured, and accessible for investors."





Hashtag: #1exchange #tokenization #toenizedstocks #RWA

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About 1exchange

1exchange, a member of FOMO Group, is a leading exchange for Real-World Assets (RWA) security tokens and private listings, licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Offering full-stack on-chain infrastructure, the platform enables issuers to list enterprise-grade RWAs, while enabling investors to trade modern digital assets in a regulated secondary market, unlocking global liquidity.

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Disclaimer: The information contained in this article is provided strictly for general informational purposes only. It does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities or financial products listed or traded on 1exchange ("1X"). Investments involve risks, including the possible loss of principal. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance. Readers should carefully consider their investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance, and should conduct their own independent research. Where appropriate, readers are encouraged to seek advice from a qualified financial professional before making any investment decisions. This article has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Visit www.1x.exchange for more information. For media inquiries, please contact media@1x.exchange

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