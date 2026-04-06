NIZWA - Following recent rainfall in the Wilayat of Nizwa, Falaj Daris has witnessed a notable rise in water levels, bringing renewed vitality to one of Oman’s most iconic aflaj and drawing residents and visitors to Marefa Daris Park.

Located about 150 kilometres from Muscat — roughly a one-and-a-half to two-hour drive — the falaj extends close to Nizwa Souq, one of the Sultanate’s most prominent heritage markets. This proximity makes the site part of an integrated tourism experience that seamlessly blends nature with history.

Recognised as one of the largest and oldest aflaj in Oman, Falaj Daris is listed as a Unesco World Heritage site, reflecting its historical and engineering significance as a sustainable irrigation system that has endured for centuries.

Water flow in the falaj has increased significantly, with stronger currents and visibly higher levels along its channels.

In the days following the rainfall, water flow in the falaj has increased significantly, with stronger currents and visibly higher levels along its channels. The surrounding landscape has also turned greener, enhancing the site’s natural appeal.

Within Marefa Daris Park, the atmosphere has transformed into a vibrant public space. Families gather in shaded areas, children run alongside the flowing water, while some swim in its fresh streams. Visitors enjoy the cool air left behind by the rains, adding to the overall charm of the setting.

Visitors have expressed admiration for the falaj’s condition following the rainfall.

“I came to Nizwa after the rains, and the scene at Falaj Daris exceeded expectations. The place feels alive,” said Khalid bin Nasser al Harthy, a visitor from Muscat.

Shaikha bint Mohammed al Rawahi noted, “The combination of flowing water, greenery and calm surroundings creates a truly relaxing atmosphere.”

Salim bin Hamad al Kindi, a resident of Nizwa, added: “After every rainfall, I bring my children here to swim — it’s a common practice among most residents.”

Highlighting the falaj’s long-standing governance system, Masoud bin Said al Kindi, one of its supervisors (arifs), said: “Falaj Daris follows long-established traditions in water distribution that have remained in place despite changes over time.”

These traditional systems regulate water allocation through precise, time-based mechanisms, demonstrating a sustainable model of resource management passed down through generations.

During periods of rainfall, water levels in the falaj rise, creating stronger currents. Visitors are advised to exercise caution and avoid getting too close to the channels, particularly in areas with fast-flowing water. It is recommended to wait until conditions stabilise before swimming.

The importance of Falaj Daris lies not only in its scale — being among the largest in the region — but also in its enduring role as a symbol of vitality and generosity in the Wilayat of Nizwa.

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