ABU DHABI: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President Serdar Berdimuhamedow of Turkmenistan today discussed the deep-rooted ties between the two nations and explored opportunities for boosting collaboration.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed received President Berdimuhamedow at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi and expressed his wishes that their meeting would accelerate joint cooperation for the benefit of the UAE and Turkmenistan. Berdimuhamedow’s visit to the UAE is his first since being elected President of Turkmenistan.

The two leaders discussed the existing bilateral ties between the two countries, including in the areas of investment, development and the economy, and expressed a shared interest in expanding relations further.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and President Berdimuhamedow also exchanged views on several regional and international issues of mutual concern.

President Berdimuhamedow extended his appreciation for the warm welcome and wished the UAE continued progress and prosperity.

The meeting witnessed the announcement of a number of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and cooperation agreements between the two countries, which included a cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and its counterpart in Turkmenistan for 2023-2024; an agreement between the two governments in the area of customs affairs; an MoU in the agricultural and food security sector between the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection in Turkmenistan; and another in the field of cybersecurity, as well as an MoU between the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The agreements also included an MoU in education between the Ministry of Education and its counterpart in Turkmenistan; an MoU in exchanging information to combat terrorist financing; an MoU between the Ministry of Finance and its counterpart, the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, on financial and technical issues; and another between the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and the Government of Turkmenistan.

The two sides welcomed the announcement of the MoUs and agreements aimed at promoting partnerships in various key areas to support sustainable development and progress.

Attending the meeting and the announcement of MoUs and agreements were H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Mohammed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the Government of the UAE; Ahmed Al Hai Al Hamli, UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan; Mohammed Saeed Al Ariqi, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan; Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar; Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development; and a number of senior officials.

From the Turkmen side, the accompanying delegation included Rashid Meredov, Turkmen Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Batyr Atdaev, Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers; Shahym Abdrahamov, Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers; Hojamyrat Geldimyradow, Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers; Çarymyrat Purçekow, Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers; Muhammetgeldi Serdarov, Minister of Economy and Finance; Allanur Altyýew, Minister of Agriculture and Environment; Mämmethan Çakyýew, General Director of the Transport and Communications Agency at the Cabinet of Ministers; Maksat Agamyradovich Hudaykuliyev, Chairman of the State Customs Service; Serdarmammet Garajaev, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the UAE, and a number of Turkmen officials.