PARIS: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, met with French President Emmanuel Macron today in Paris. The two leaders discussed the longstanding strategic partnership between the UAE and France, and explored opportunities to further expand bilateral cooperation across various sectors.



The French President welcomed His Highness to the Élysée Palace, expressing his pleasure to meet again in France. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed extended his gratitude to President Macron for the warm reception.



His Highness and the French President affirmed their deep commitment to further strengthening the countries’ historic ties, and discussed ways to enhance collaboration in priority areas, including culture, environment, climate change, space, and renewable energy. Their talks also covered other fields central to both countries’ sustainable development ambitions, including investment, the economy, food security, and advanced technology.



The Presidents discussed regional and international developments, with both sides stressing the importance of promoting peace, stability and cooperation between nations.



His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Macron also talked about the upcoming COP28 climate conference, to be hosted by the UAE later this year. Both leaders reiterated their shared belief in the importance and potential of joint action. They stated that pursuing collaborative measures to confront climate change is an immediate priority for both countries.



During his working visit to France, His Highness the UAE President is accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; and Hend Mana Al Otaiba, the UAE Ambassador to the French Republic.