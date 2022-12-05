KUWAIT - The United Arab Emirates' (UAE) ambassador to Kuwait Matar Al-Neyadi heaped praise on the Gulf Arab state's relations with Kuwait, describing bilateral ties as "exemplary" across all fronts.

The respective leaders of the two Gulf neighbors are mutually eager for even more progress in relations, which will be instrumental in preserving their prosperity and development, the diplomat told an embassy gathering to mark his country's National Day.

