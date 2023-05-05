ABU DHABI - His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, on the occasion of the UAE Armed Forces Unification Day.

In a statement to 'Nation Shield' marking the occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mansour praised the President's unwavering efforts to improve the capabilities of the UAE Armed Forces and commended the care dedicated to the Armed Forces' members, retired personnel, and the families of the martyrs.

He further highlighted the achievements of the UAE Armed Forces in maintaining security and peace in the country and their contributions to major developmental and service projects and international efforts to maintain peace and security, combat terrorism, and assist in disasters and conflicts.

His Highness also paid tribute to the members of the UAE Armed Forces who sacrificed their lives to protect the nation's sovereignty and achievements. He acknowledged that their loyalty, dedication and readiness have made the UAE a solid and united nation, marching confidently towards the future and continuing a successful journey whose foundations were established by the Founding Fathers.

He added, "On this glorious day, we pray for the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE's Founder and the first Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and his successor, the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and for the soldiers, who sacrificed their lives while defending the country.

“These sacrifices will remain deeply ingrained in the nation's memory and immortalised in its citizens' hearts as a symbol of dignity and heroism and a source of pride and honour.”