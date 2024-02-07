DUBAI: Türkiye, India and Qatar have been declared the guests of honor at the 2024 World Governments Summit set to take place in Dubai from February 12-14.

The summit, held under the theme of “Shaping Future Governments,” will also host more than 25 government and state heads.

The high-level delegations of the three guest countries will be headed by the President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

The guest countries will showcase their successful government experiences and best developmental practices during the summit, which will bring together thought leaders, experts, and representatives of over 85 international and regional organisations with 120 governmental delegations, and 4,000 attendees.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of WGS Organisation, said that hosting Türkiye, India, and Qatar as this year’s guests of honor reflects their deep-rooted ties and strategic partnership with the UAE.

He added that the participation of 25 state heads reaffirms the summit’s pivotal role as a platform for international cooperation and experience exchange to accelerate the progress of societies, and as an annual forum for world leaders and government officials.

Al Gergawi noted that welcoming the three countries as guests of honor comes as part of the summit’s mission, as an influential platform, to showcase the developmental experiences of different governments and promote best practices for a better future for humanity.

Key experiences

Selecting Türkiye, India, and Qatar as this year’s guests of honor also comes within efforts to strengthen partnerships with countries leading successful experiences in strategic sectors that serve societies.

The esteemed participation cements the summit’s position as the largest global gathering to present the best practices and share experiences, and as the first forum of its kind to bring together governments with international organizations and private sector leaders dedicated to shaping the future.

Solid ties

The participation of the guests of honor reflects a solid commitment to deepening relations and boosting cooperation with aims to achieve global prosperity and progress, as well as create urgent and innovative solutions for pressing global issues.

This year’s WGS focuses on six themes and hosts 15 global forums that will explore future strategies and major transformations in key sectors across 110 interactive dialogues.

Over 200 prominent speakers, including presidents, ministers, and visionaries, will share their insights alongside 23 ministerial meetings and executive sessions welcoming over 300 ministers.