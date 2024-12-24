DOHA: An official source at the Department of Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia announced a decision on Dec 6, regarding the re-imposition of the visa system on Qatari citizens holding all types of passports, starting from Dec 14, in preparation for the Republic of Serbia's accession to the European Union, which requires obtaining a prior entry visa before travelling to the Republic of Serbia.

The source explained that anyone who has a valid visa from the Schengen countries, Switzerland, the United Kingdom or the United States of America can enter the Republic of Serbia.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

