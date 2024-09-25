Qatar has been granted participation in the United States Visa Waiver Programme (VWP), becoming the first country in the region to join this programme. This programme allows Qatari citizens to travel to the US for up to 90 days without the need for a visa. Meanwhile, US citizens will enjoy reciprocal benefits when traveling to the State of Qatar.

On this occasion, Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani said, “The inclusion of the State of Qatar in the US Visa Waiver Program, reflects the level of the strategic relationship between the State of Qatar and the US. This comes as a culmination of the continuous partnership between the two friendly countries in various fields. Additionally, Qatar’s position at the forefront of MENA countries in the fields of safety and security, as per various international indices, is further reinforced by its adherence to global standards in security fields.”

From his side, the US Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, stated: “The Visa Waiver Program is one of our most successful security initiatives. Qatar’s participation in the program increases information sharing regarding one of the world’s busiest travel and transfer hubs, strengthening the security of the United States”.

“I commend our Qatari partners for meeting the stringent requirements in this agreement entails and look forward to our continued work together on behalf of our respective countries”. It is worth mentioning that the US Visa Waiver Programme is based on comprehensive partnerships between the United States and participating countries in the program, according to requirements and standards related to law enforcement, border control, and the issuance of secure electronic travel documents.

