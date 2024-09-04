DOHA: The General Directorate of Passports at the Ministry of Interior, in collaboration with the Free Zones Authority - Qatar, has inaugurated the Visa Services Office in the Ras Bufontas Free Zone.

This initiative is in response to the growing needs of the business community in Qatar's free zones and is part of ongoing efforts to create an attractive investment environment and streamline the processes for investors and companies operating there. The office offers a comprehensive range of services, including the renewal, issuance, and extension of residence permits in the country, work visas, family visit visas, multi-entry visas, and other services.