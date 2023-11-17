The UK’s Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme has officially opened for Qatari nationals, who from November 15, need an ETA to travel to the UK.

This landmark opening demonstrates the UK government’s commitment to strengthening the security of the border. Through transformation and digitisation, the UK is enabling an increasingly seamless customer experience in the future for the millions of legitimate visitors who visit the UK.

Qataris have been able to apply for their ETA since October 25, with most using the revolutionary mobile app, which allows for a simple and fast application.

Last year, the UK welcomed almost 800,000 visitors from the Gulf, 45,000 of whom came from Qatar. The UK Ambassador to Qatar HE Jon Wilks CMG, said: “I am delighted to announce the official opening of the Electronic Travel Authorisation scheme for Qatari nationals, who will be the first in the world to benefit from the scheme.” Page 3

