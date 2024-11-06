India showcased its free e-visa initiative, Chalo India, on the first day of World Travel Market London on Tuesday.

Mugdha Sinha, the Director-General of India’s tourism ministry, urged those in the Indian diaspora around the world to encourage five non-Indian friends to sign up for the scheme. She said Indians across the world can recommend the initiative to their non-Indian friends, with more information available on the Chalo India portal.

India welcomed 9.5 million tourists in 2023, with 920,000 coming from the UK, making it the third-largest inbound market. The UK also has a large Indian diaspora population of nearly 2.4 million.

Sinha also highlighted the wide diversity of attractions across India, with 150 new, alternative destinations being developed that are “pro-planet and sustainable”.

“The diversity is humungous,” she told WTM London, pointing to India’s 7,500 km coastline, and the fact it has some of the tallest mountains in the world, wildlife sanctuaries, eco-destinations, craftspeople and homestays.

“We are marketing India as a destination for all seasons,” she added, noting infrastructure developments over the past 10 years such as more roads, airports and direct flights to more regions.

The ministry recently relaunched the Incredible India content hub and digital portal, enabling travellers to book accommodation, flights, homestays and even cruises.

It also features travel diaries from those who have visited “hidden gems”, she added. Other offerings she highlighted range from festivals, wedding tourism, spiritual and religious locations, to Blue Flag beaches and luxury trains such as the Deccan Express and Maharajas’ Express.

The business events market is another growing sector, which was boosted by India’s G20 presidency last year.

Other representatives from the India delegation showcasing their regions included Jupally Krishna Rao, Telangana Tourism Minister; Goa’s Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte; and Pravati Parida, Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha.

Parida said the state of Odisha is “the best-kept secret”, with 64 tribes, music and folk festivals, sports events and mango groves. Khaunte told delegates how Goa has a population of 1.5 million but attracts 15 million tourists a year. It is encouraging visitors beyond its beaches to experience its ecotourism offerings, cuisine, activity holidays, festivals and homestays. Krishna Rao told delegates about Telangana’s history, culture, temples and cuisine, notably the Hyderabad biryani. -

