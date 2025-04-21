India imposed a 12% temporary tariff, locally known as a safeguard duty, on some steel products to stem unbridled imports, a government notification said on Monday.

India, the world's second-biggest producer of crude steel, said the tariffs would be applicable for 200 days with effect from Monday.

"The safeguard duty imposed under this notification shall be effective for a period of two hundred days (unless revoked, superseded or amended earlier) from the date of publication of this notification," the Ministry of Finance said.

India's steel tariff increase is its first big trade policy move since U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a wide range of duties on countries in April.

New Delhi's tariffs are primarily aimed at China, which was the second-biggest exporter of steel to India behind South Korea in 2024/25.

India was a net importer of finished steel for the second consecutive year in the 2024/25 fiscal year, with shipments reaching a nine-year high of 9.5 million metric tons, according to provisional government data.

New Delhi's leading steelmakers' body, which counts JSW Steel and Tata Steel among members, alongside the Steel Authority of India and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India had raised concerns over imports and called for curbs.

