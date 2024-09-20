KUWAIT CITY: The Indian Embassy has announced that the Passport Seva Portal will undergo technical maintenance from 20:00 IST (17:30 Kuwait time) on Friday, 20th September 2024, until 06:00 IST (03:30 Kuwait time) on Monday, 23rd September 2024. During this period, passport and related services, including TATKAAL Passport and Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) issuance, will be temporarily unavailable at the Embassy as well as at the Indian Consular Application Centres (ICACs) in Kuwait City, Fahaheel, Jleeb Al Shuwaikh, and Jahra.

However, other consular services, including visa services, will continue to be available at the ICACs during this maintenance window.

Indian citizens are advised to plan their visits accordingly and complete any urgent passport-related formalities before or after the scheduled maintenance period.

