A proposal to introduce a new health insurance fee for tourist visas was unanimously approved by MPs yesterday during the weekly Parliament session.

The initiative, spearheaded by five MPs led by financial and economic affairs committee vice-chairman Mohammed Al Marafi, seeks to ensure that tourists contribute to the national health insurance system during their stay.

Tourism Minister Fatima Al Sairafi had earlier indicated that the proposal aligned with the government’s broader vision to integrate tourists into the national health insurance framework.

The proposal, if implemented, would require tourists to pay an additional fee as part of their visa application process.

This amount would be allocated to fund healthcare services that may be accessed by visitors during their stay.

Several MPs pointed out that several sick tourists were misusing the system by entering Bahrain with illnesses, mainly cardiac, to get cheaper treatment than their countries.

MPs also unanimously approved a proposal to step up inspections to crack down on illegal activities by expatriates.

The move calls for joint inspections by authorities, outside regular working hours, to uncover more violations and ensure compliance with labour and economic regulations.

MPs also voted in favour of the following proposals and referred them to the Cabinet for review:

Building a hall for condolences near the Naim Graveyard.

Relieving nationals from paying traffic fees. The Interior Ministry said fees were taken for a particular service and not profiteering.

Creating quality jobs opportunities for youths. The Labour Ministry said it was already working to ensure good jobs for citizens.

Establishing a new kidney dialysis centre in Isa Town. The Health Ministry said the Shaikh Abdulla Bin Khalid Al Khalifa Centre for Kidney Dialysis was set to open in the Southern Governorate.

Building a gymnasium at the Jaw Primary School for Boys. The Education Ministry said that plans for such a facility were underway.

Finding solutions to the rise in sea level. The Housing and Urban Planning Ministry said a study has concluded and 190 recommendations have been made to protect 140km of Bahrain’s coastline.

Allocating a plot near Al Fadhel Mosque in Manama for a multi-storey car park. The Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Ministry said the site was not listed for the purpose.

A proposal on merging Civil Service Commission with the Labour Ministry was postponed for two weeks following heated arguments.

A joint parliamentary committee has recommended its rejection, claiming that it could create chaos in employment procedures rather than organise it.

MPs also voted unanimously to refer a government-drafted amendment to the 2002 Criminal Procedures Law, based on a parliamentary proposal, to the concerned committee for review. It would see the time taken to issue ‘certificates of good conduct’ slashed.

Parliament yesterday also voted unanimously in favour of two mutual taxation agreements with the UAE and China.

