Riyadh: The General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) announced on Thursday, 16 June 2022, the successful completion of the first phase of its data collection for the Saudi 2022 Census and the beginning of the data analysis and processing phase, in which data quality is analyzed and confirmed.

GASTAT explained that the data analysis and processing phase go through many statistical procedures, according to the methodologies used, to ensure the quality and validity of data. These procedures include field work and communication with heads of households and providing the self-enumeration link to a limited group of citizens and residents to confirm and complete the data. GASTAT is asking everyone to cooperate with census interviewers during this phase.

The Authority reminds people that fines be imposed against violators who refused to provide data or deliberately disrupted the census work during the previous phase; and that under the General Statistics Law issued by Royal Decree No. 23 on 7/12/1397 AH, the notices that were distributed to violators.

GASTAT confirmed that the preliminary dissemination of the Census data will be before the end of 2022. It also commended the cooperation of citizens and residents with the Census interviewers during their visits. It appreciated their interaction during the various phases of the Census, especially the self-enumeration method, which was popular with the public. GASTAT also appreciated the staff working on the Saudi Census 2022 project, who performed their tasks effectively.

‘Saudi Census 2022’ is the fifth census in the history of the Kingdom. It aims to cover the entire population, collecting accurate statistical data that will assist in formulating policies, preparing plans, and directing projects according to the population's needs in all regions of the Kingdom.