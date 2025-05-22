Muscat – The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism on Wednesday organised a specialised event to showcase the Sultanate of Oman’s rich heritage and diverse cultural and tourism offerings, as part of its participation in Expo Osaka 2025 in Japan.

The one-day event, held at the Festival Station Hall within the expo site, was conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, and the General Commission of the Sultanate of Oman Pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025.

The programme featured cultural performances, interactive activities and dedicated booths, offering visitors a glimpse into Oman’s historical depth and tourism potential. The event aimed to introduce and promote Oman’s unique identity on the international stage.

