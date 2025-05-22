Muscat – Ministry of Economy (MoE) convened a high-level meeting on Wednesday to present proposed frameworks and programmes for sustainable development of cities and governorates as part of the sultanate’s 11th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030).

Held under the patronage of H E Dr Said bin Mohammed al Saqri, Minister of Economy, the meeting included members of central technical teams drafting the plan, alongside representatives from government bodies and the private sector.

It reviewed mechanisms and priorities designed to promote balanced urban and regional development aligned with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040. Participants engaged in discussions to propose recommendations for specific developmental needs of each governorate.

In his opening remarks, H E Saqri said the plan builds on lessons from past development cycles and aims to adopt more integrated and effective strategies. “It aims to enhance the competitiveness of governorates by empowering decentralisation and strengthening local governance.”

He noted that one of the key objectives of the new plan is development of infrastructure and services to improve quality of life and position cities as centres of economic and cultural activity. H E Saqri added that empowering local administrations and supporting the autonomy of governorates in economic decisions are central to achieving regional development.

“Directing investments towards projects that reflect actual needs and leveraging each governorate’s comparative advantages to build a sustainable local economy are at the heart of the new plan.”

The meeting allowed exchange of ideas and experiences to ensure development initiatives are rooted in local realities.

The 11th Five-Year Plan was formulated using a scientific approach based on international best practices, past experiences and data-driven assessments. It incorporates national sectoral strategies and aligns with findings of national programmes and studies to identify key challenges and priorities.

