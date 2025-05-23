Riyadh - Matarat Holding has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Thales, a global leader in advanced technologies, to drive digital transformation in Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector.

This partnership seeks to promote innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and improve passenger experience through digital solutions and collaborative technological advancements.

Matarat Holding leads the operations of 27 airports in the Kingdom through its subsidiaries: Riyadh Airports, Jeddah Airports, Dammam Airports, and Cluster 2.

Under the agreement, Thales will leverage its expertise in smart technologies to modernize airport operations and management, driving digital transformation across Matarat's subsidiaries

The collaboration will also reinforce the traveler experience by using Thales's advanced capabilities in AI, biometrics, automation, and data-driven systems to create seamless and secure passenger journeys.

Bernard Roux, CEO of Thales in Saudi Arabia and Central Asia, said: "By combining Thales's expertise in digital transformation with Matarat's operational excellence, we are not just implementing technologies - we are co-creating a smart and safe aviation ecosystem.”

“Our joint solutions in AI, cybersecurity and connected systems will set new benchmarks for operational efficiency, enhanced passenger experience, and national security, directly contributing to the Kingdom's Vision 2030 ambitions to become a global aviation leader,” Roux added.

